Corrections officer charged with trying to smuggle meth into Oahu prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An adult corrections officer at the Oahu Community Correctional Center has been charged with attempting to distribute drugs inside the facility.
Jon Estabilio, Jr.. 45, was taken into custody Wednesday on a variety of charges, including intent to distribute methamphetamine, bribery and providing contraband in prison.
In a news release, US Attorney Kenji Price said that Estabilio was searched at OCCC on Wednesday because of suspicions that he was smuggling contraband in.
Price said authorities found 16 small baggies of meth along with cigarettes, lighters, and tattoo kits.
Estabilio is now being held at the Federal Detention Center.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety confirmed that Estabilio has been employed by the department since January 2015, but declined to comment further.
“We can tell you the department works hard to monitor and eliminate contraband pathways,” said Toni Schwartz, the department’s public information officer. “(The Department of Public Safety) has been, and always will be, committed to tackling the contraband issue through every law enforcement and judicial means possible.”
Price called the Estabilio’s alleged crimes “egregious."
“The alleged behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” Price said, in a news release.
This story will be updated.
