Boating and water sports restrictions relaxed statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boating and other water sports got the green light to expand activities with some restrictions Wednesday.
Effective immediately, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said up to 10 people can be on a commercial or recreational vessel at a time. That number can only be exceeded when all members are from the same household.
Commercial water sports operators, such as surf schools and kayak rental companies may resume operations for up to 10 people, including crew or staff.
DLNR officials said they eased guidelines based on input from boaters, collaboration from counties and guidance from health officials.
The state says all participants should practice physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wear masks when practical. More information can be found here.
The DLNR says the Division of Boating and Recreation will also reopen for transactions Thursday; however, many transactions can be completed online.
