Bars, movie theaters and gyms on Oahu given a date for reopening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Movie theaters, fitness centers, bars and other venues on Oahu have been given the green light to reopen on June 19, as long as social distancing is enforced.
The Governor’s Office confirmed the timeline Thursday.
The date was included in a city plan approved by the governor.
With the order, Mayor Kirk Caldwell is effectively reopening the vast majority of Oahu’s kamaaina economy ― something other lawmakers have urged him to do.
The planned reopenings come as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii remains low, spurring Hawaii leaders to refocus their concern on the state’s faltering economy.
Given Hawaii’s reliance on tourism, the state has one of the highest unemployment rates and hundreds of thousands of people remain out of work. On Oahu in April, the unemployment rate was 20%.
Meanwhile, Oahu eateries on Friday will welcome back dine-in customers with new operating standards. Restaurants will be separating tables at least 6 feet apart, and most employees will have to wear masks.
At Odoriko on Kapiolani Boulevard, customers will have the option of disposable utensils and plates. Digital menus in place of a hard copy can be activated by a QR code on your phone.
“We only have 10 tables. Used to have 20 or 25 so that does limit number of customers we can have,” said Hiro Takei, co-owner of Odoriko. "So it may seem full but a full house is probably only 50%."
Restaurants recommend making reservations due to the now limited seating capacities.
They also assure customers of frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of menus and other reusable items.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.