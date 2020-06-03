You might see a jump in your electricity bill. Here’s why

By HNN Staff | June 3, 2020 at 4:50 PM HST - Updated June 3 at 4:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO says you might see a jump in your electricity bill.

A concerned resident shared a recent bill with HNN that shows steady use for several months and then a huge spike in May, costing nearly $360.

HECO says from late March to late April, it didn’t do residential meter readings because of the pandemic so it estimated people’s bills.

Now residential bills are being re-calibrated to reflect the true usage.

HECO says because of stay-at-home orders, many people used a lot more electricity than they realized.

