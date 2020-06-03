You might see a jump in your electricity bill. Here’s why

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO says you might see a jump in your electricity bill.
A concerned resident shared a recent bill with HNN that shows steady use for several months and then a huge spike in May, costing nearly $360.
HECO says from late March to late April, it didn’t do residential meter readings because of the pandemic so it estimated people’s bills.
Now residential bills are being re-calibrated to reflect the true usage.
HECO says because of stay-at-home orders, many people used a lot more electricity than they realized.
