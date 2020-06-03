What will school look like next fall? The DOE is figuring it out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education is using the summer break to formalize the plan for next school year.
The DOE says they expect to have a better idea this week of what measures will be taken to protect students from COVID-19.
Among the ideas being tossed around, staggering school reopening dates in the fall.
HIDOE Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto says they are working with the Health Department to develop specific guidelines to safely bring students back to in-person classes.
Other options include continuing distance learning for some students in grades 6 through 12.
This month, Kishimoto says the DOE will be collecting data from parents, students, teachers, and principals to better understand the challenges with online education.
“That will give us a school-by-school view of what the distance learning looked like this quarter four, what were some of the struggles, what were some of the things that worked well, how many devices do our schools have, how many families per school need support with devices or need support with connectivity,” Kishimoto said.
The DOE purchased 10,000 new devices for students without access to technology.
Sanitization protocols are also in the works. Their plan will also detail when teachers and students will be required to wear masks, and how will the bus system will safely transport children to campuses.
