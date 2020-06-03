Tracking a south swell and record heat

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening. It sure has been beautiful today, but I am sure you noticed that it is feeling warmer! And it is feeling like summer has arrived with the heat and humidity. Overall, it is still pleasant since the trade winds are still present and haven’t dropped off entirely. Another record in the books today on Maui. Kahului has been cooking!
Trade winds are trending up through the upcoming weekend as the ridge strengthens north of the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Drier air moving in from east to west Friday will limit shower coverage through the weekend.
Trade winds will hold steady this weekend with some passing windward and mauka showers arriving Sunday night. Overall, our weather will be the envy of the nation as we can feel the warmth and beauty of the Hawaiian sunshine.
Let's talk surf! A New Zealand swell is bringing us a wide fetch of energy.
South shore surf will rise today as a south- southwest swell arrives. Though the bulk of this swell was aimed just east of the island chain, a significant rise in south shore surf is expected with advisory level surf is expected as the swell peaks later Tuesday and Wednesday.
Topical outlook: It remains quiet over the Central and Eastern Pacific. Remember Amanda that formed over the Eastern Pacific this weekend and then crossed over Central America? Well, the remnants of Amanda became more organized and redeveloped over the Atlantic - now a new storm called Cristobal has formed and it may bring tropical moisture to Louisiana in the forecast period. It will make landfall and bring plenty of tropical moisture along with it. It already is dumping quite a bit of rain over El Salvador after being hit hard by “Amanda” with rain.
Just a friendly reminder to be prepared, knowing we are likely going to see more activity closer to home when things heat up late July into August.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather! ALSO check out our kidcaster Christalyn and her little sidekick!
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
