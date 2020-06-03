Hawaii aviation companies face uphill climb following COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The absence of tour helicopters in Hawaii may be a relief to those who complain about the noise in their neighborhood, but the grounded aircraft that once filled the skies are a symbol of a struggling industry.
"It's no mystery that the coronavirus was really devastating to most of the industries here in Hawaii, especially those that are tour related. Then, when we had the 14-day quarantine, that pretty much shut my industry down," said Richard Schuman, owner of Makani Kai Air and Magnum Helicopters.
Most operators have only been flying helicopters for essential businesses like providing utility workers access to mountain top radio towers. Locally owned airlines say they have been losing money on almost every flight they take.
As those businesses wait for the return of tourism dollars, they are looking forward to how they can offer their services to more local customers.
Mauna Loa Helicopters is offering 30 free kamaaina tours during the month of June. You can sign up for that giveaway at their website.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.