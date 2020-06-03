Forecast: Big south swell rising with breezy trade winds strengthening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are expected to be locally breezy through the weekend. Frequency of the showers riding in with the trades will increase during the nights and mornings, favoring the windward areas, although a showers will drift downwind into the lee areas of the smaller islands. The Kona side of the Big Island will cycle through morning sun, followed by afternoon and evening clouds with isolated to scattered showers each day. Satellite imagery do show a band of broken low clouds 150 miles northeast of Maui. Models have the bulk of this band staying north of the islands, but clipping Kauai starting at sunrise and persisting through most of Wednesday.