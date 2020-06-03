Dangerous Surf, Sunny & Hot Today. Trade Winds Tonight Into Tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Life-threatening surf will be hitting the south facing shorelines with the forecast wave heights to be in the 8-12 range. High Surf Advisory is posted for the affected shorelines.
With the light trade winds and sunshine, the daytime high will be near 88 degrees (it will feel like 95.). The humid conditions will begin to change this afternoon as the trade winds begin to build back in. By tomorrow, cooler conditions and the trade winds return which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
Great conditions for the second half of the week. We will probably lose the trade winds again by this Sunday.
