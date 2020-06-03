Census Bureau workers to go door-to-door starting this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The US Census Bureau says workers will go door-to-door starting this week.
Hawaii households who have not completed the form should expect a visit. Earlier efforts had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The bureau says just 55.4% of all Hawaii households have responded so far.
By county, 63.1% of Honolulu residents responded compared to just 34.8 percent on the Big Island, according to census data. A breakdown of the response rate can be found here.
The census is done once every 10 years. The results help officials keep track of the population and determine how much federal funds should be distributed to communities for programs such as disaster relief, infrastructure, education and more.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.