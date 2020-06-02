Volunteers give away thousands of food boxes in Show Aloha Challenge distribution event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Food distribution events have been happening across the islands over the past several months, a clear indication of the state of Hawaii’s unemployment.
The latest food distribution on Tuesday is being organized by the Show Aloha Challenge. It will be held at Aloha Stadium.
Volunteers will be giving away 2,000 boxes of produce, meat and more while supplies last.
“What we try to do is not only feed the body, but feed the soul,” said Mike Gangloff, founder of the Show Aloha Challenge. “Way too much is happening in the world, we need to come together as a team. That’s what we have here, we have a team.”
Gates opened at 7 a.m. and police will help with traffic control.
The Show Aloha Challenge has raised more than $1 million to feed those in need while also helping small businesses.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.