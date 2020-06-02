Thanks to a Big Island company, add ‘science fair’ to the list of events that have gone virtual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 62 straight years, the Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair was an in-person event in which high school and middle-school students presented their projects.
This year was the first time it was held in the midst of a pandemic.
“We were not going to let our students down. We knew that we would have a fair in some shape, way or form.” said Amy Weintraub, director for the Hawaii Academy of Science.
With large social gatherings stopped, a fair at the Hawaii Convention Center was out of the question.
So Weintraub sought help from Student Corner, a Big Island tech company founded by student entrepreneurs. Through its web-based platform entrants posted their projects online.
“They took their tri-fold boards and they put them into a digital version of those onto Student Corner, and then we facilitated the judging and the feedback for the science fair,” Student Corner’s George Donev said.
The 427 entrants attached an audio recording to their visual presentations, a substitute for the face-to-face presentations they would have had at the Convention Center.
"I was so proud of the students," Weintraub said. "They took a situation and they just faced it head on. They jumped in. They had to do the work. It was a lot of extra work."
Many science fairs across the United States canceled their events over coronavirus concerns.
Hawaii's virtual fair went on without a hitch.
"Everything that would've happened in person at the Convention Center we pretty much did it online on Student Corner," Donev said.
Even the winners were announced online.
“I know they missed that opportunity to go up on stage," Weintraub said. "We did what we could.”
Hawaii has now become a model of how to hold a virtual science fair, and other state's are asking for advice.
If social distancing’s still in place during next year’s science fair now there’s an online option.
