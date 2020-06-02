Rainbow trout fishing season to open on Kauai — with changes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR is opening the rainbow trout fishing season at the Kokee Public Fishing Area.
Due to the coronavirus, this year will be a bit different.
State officials plan to use a lottery system to award entry to fishermen to limit the amount of people crowding at the Pu‘u Lua Reservoir
Those interested will need to apply online by clicking here before June 12.
The state will then notify people by email. Anglers will be allowed to fish in 4-hour windows from June 20 through July 11 on weekends.
You’ll also need a photo ID and a fishing license.
