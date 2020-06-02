Queen’s eases visitor restrictions as number of new COVID-19 cases remains low

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low in Hawaii, Queen’s Health System is easing visitor restrictions at its four hospitals effective Wednesday.
Under the new policy, one visitor per patient will be allowed at the Queen’s Medical Center, The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oʻahu, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital and Molokai General Hospital. Visitors must wear a mask and undergo a temperature check and health screening.
“The work of our caregivers to deliver the safest and highest quality care possible has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Jill Hoggard Green, QHS president and chief executive officer.
Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
