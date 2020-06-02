City details plans for new office aimed at focusing on economic recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reorganizing its Office of Economic Development to focus on economic recovery as hundreds of thousands of Oahu residents remain unemployed.
“We’re going through incredible times here. Things that you could not have imagined just a few months ago,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news conference.
City officials described the office as offering a “boots on the ground" approach to helping Oahu’s people and businesses recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new office will work with a City Council advisory group to look for new funding opportunities, coordinate city recovery efforts, and look for ways to diversify the economy.
The shutdown has left Hawaii with one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, and left some businesses on the brink of bankruptcy.
The city has used federal stimulus dollars to disperse grants to needy families and small businesses.
