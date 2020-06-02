Hospital staff say ‘mahalo’ to the community for their support during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staff at Adventist Health Castle offered a special “mahalo” to the community Monday for their support during the pandemic.
Doctors, nurses and other staff members lined the street outside the hospital Monday morning waving signs that said “mahalo” and “thank you” for the outpouring of donations they received.
“It’s just been an amazing outpouring of support and this is our way of saying thank you,” said Kathryn Raethel, of Adventist Health Castle.
“You can hear from the horns honking that this windward community is really showing their aloha back today.”
The medical center also teamed up with the Hawaii FoodBank to give away boxes of fresh produce, milk and canned goods.
The food distribution happened at around noon.
Volunteers and Castle staff helped prepare and distribute more than a hundred boxes of food to those in need at Waimanalo District Park
“Everyday we had people coming to our hospital dropping off food, dropping off donations whether it be monetary or PPE or sometimes it was just letters from kids saying hey thank you so much for being our heroes," said Jesse Seibel, director of mission and spiritual care at Adventist Health Castle.
“That really drove us to do our best through this crisis.”
