Hilo man killed in two-car crash along Daniel K. Inouye Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo residentdied Tuesday morning after being involved in a two-car crash along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Hawaii County police officials say.
The crash, which happened just after 10 a.m., was reported at one the highway’s intersection with Kaumana Drive.
Authorities say the victim who died in the crash was making a left-hand turn off of the highway in a 2007 Honda sport utility vehicle when they were struck broadside by a Kenworth semi-truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was injured in the crash and taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.