High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf is forecast to rise on south shores to the highest wave heights so far this season.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores until 6 p.m Wednesday.
Forecasters predict surf to rise to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday, and then rise further overnight, peaking Wednesday at 8 to 12 feet.
The high surf was generated by a series of strong storms stretching from Antarctica to New Zealand last week, according to forecaster Pat Caldwell. Most of the south-southwest swell energy is will pass just east of the Hawaiian islands, but forecast models keep the islands in a rather wide fetch area.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should need all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.
Anyone entering the water should expect a large shorebreak, along with stronger longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
Boaters are also advised to expect recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surfing areas. This includes areas like Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and Kewalo Basin on Oahu.
