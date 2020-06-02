Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled, organizers look to 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another community event has fallen victim to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hawaii Farm Bureau announced the cancellation of what would’ve been the 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair. It was set for July 11 and July 12 at Kualoa Ranch.
Over the two days, organizers say about 15,000 fairgoers were expected to attend the event, which is sponsored in part by the bureau, the State Department of Agriculture and the Hawaii 4-H Livestock Council.
“Although we won’t be able to enjoy this year’s fair together, we can hold on to fond memories from past fairs until we can all join together at Kualoa Ranch again next year,” said Brian Miyamoto, Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director.
“We make this announcement with great sadness, but our hearts go out to the many individuals affected by the impact of COVID-19 here in Hawaii and throughout the world," he added.
The fair served as a key event to help promote public awareness of Hawaii’s agriculture and ranching industry.
