Forecast: Light winds persist as a big swell heads into south shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will continue into Tuesday, then trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend as the ridge strengthens north of the state.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Drier air moving in from east to west Friday will limit shower coverage through the weekend.
South shore surf will rise today as a south-southwest swell arrives. Though the bulk of this swell was aimed just east of the island chain, a significant rise in south shore surf is expected with advisory-level surf as the swell peaks later Tuesday and Wednesday.
