Family of an abused Oahu toddler files suit for lack of child protection

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of an Oahu toddler who was abused by her parents is now suing the government.
They say Tripler Army Medical Center should have done more to protect her at birth.
Aveline Beyer now lives with her grandparents.
In 2017, when she was just 7-days-old, she suffered permanent brain damage and multiple broken bones.
Her father, Former Air Force Sgt. Caleb Humphrey, was sentenced to three years for abusing the girl. Her mother, Sgt. Natasha Beyer, is awaiting a manslaughter trial for the 2016 death of their infant son.
Attorney Randal Rosenberg says, had doctors at Tripler properly investigated the boy’s death, Child Protective Services could have protected the girl when she was born.
“The daughter was born in the exact same hospital. These people knew that this boy — or if they didn’t they weren’t paying attention — that the brother had been killed by his parents in a violent physical way. He had multiple fractures he had head injuries and the doctor just screwed up,” Rosenberg said.
We are awaiting a response from Tripler on the litigation.
