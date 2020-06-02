Family of abused child sues, claiming Tripler should have done more to protect her

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of an Oahu toddler who was abused by her parents is now suing the government, saying Tripler Army Medical Center should have done more to protect her at birth.
Aveline Beyer now lives with her grandparents in Maryland.
In 2017, when she was just 7 days old, she suffered permanent brain damage and multiple broken bones.
Her father, former Air Force Sergeant Caleb Humphrey, was sentenced to three years for abusing the girl.
Her mother, Senior Airman Natasha Beyer, is charged with manslaughter for the 2016 death of their infant son.
Attorney Randal Rosenberg, who is representing the child’s grandparents, said had doctors at Tripler Army Medical Center properly investigated the boy’s death, the state could have protected the girl when she was born.
“Born in the exact same hospital. These people knew that this boy, or if they didn’t, they weren’t paying attention, that the brother had been killed by his parents in a violent physical way. He had multiple fractures, he had head injuries and the doctor just screwed up,” Rosenberg said.
The Executive Services Chief at TAMC, Joel Jenkins, provided this statement when Hawaii News Now reached out for comment: “Due to ongoing litigation, Tripler Army Medical Center is unable to respond to questions regarding this lawsuit.”
Jenkins referred us to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is representing them in this case.
