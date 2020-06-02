Sheehan, Levinson resign from Honolulu Police Commission

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Change has come to the Honolulu Police Commission.
The two most vocal Honolulu Police Commissioners have resigned.
Monday marked the last day for Loretta Sheehan. The attorney and former federal prosecutor has expressed frustration in the past with the lack of transparency within the department.
During her time, she served as chair of the commission. On Monday, she said it was just time to move on.
Her departure comes after Steve Levinson who left last week.
Levinson is a former Associate Justice of Hawaii’s Supreme Court. He resigned citing health issues.
Both joined the commission while the HPD was in disarray, under the leadership of former Chief Louis Kealoha before he was forced to resign.
