Academy of Hawaiian Arts falls victim to rioters in Oakland

OAKLAND, California (HawaiiNewsNow) - A halau known for its energetic performances at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival suffered $30,000 in losses this weekend at the hands of looters and violent rioters.
The Academy of Hawaiian Arts has been based in Oakland, California for 35 years. Mark Kealii Hoomalu is their kumu hula.
His wife tells Hawaii News Now that vandals damaged the front windows, then took off with electronics — like a TV, tablets, and sound system — during protests that erupted this weekend over the death of George Floyd.
The thieves also got away with a few ukulele.
She says sentimental items, like a feathered cape, were saved.
The halau says they heavily support the Black Lives Matter movement. But the violence and looting has been widely condemned across the mainland.
If you want to help the halau recover, you can make a donation here.
