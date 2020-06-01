With less equipment and no group classes, Neighbor Island gyms reopen

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in more than two months, fitness facilities on the Neighbor Islands were allowed to reopen on Monday with new safety protocols.
The Club Kona welcomed members back inside on Monday morning.
Employees rearranged the exercise equipment throughout the facility, including the spin studio.
"We took maybe half of the bikes out, and everything is spaced out correctly," said Roxie Zendejas, the facility's director. "No cardio (equipment) is next to each other. We took out maybe a quarter of that."
For now, there are no group exercise classes and the showers are off-limits.
Members must bring their own towel and mat, and masks are required unless they're working out.
“In order to accommodate distancing, it’s not just on equipment. We’ve shortened your privilege hours to two hours a day so we can accommodate more people and more space,” explained owner Jeff Lee.
While neighbor island fitness centers are back in business, those on Oahu are still waiting.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell planned to send a proposal to Gov. David Ige on Monday afternoon asking for a reopening date of June 19.
When the YMCA of Honolulu's facilities are allowed to reopen, members will go through a health assessment and temperature check before entering.
Masks must be worn except during active exercise.
"We have a reservation system now and that's to control the number of people in the facility at any one time," said Michael Doss, executive vice president and chief operating officer.
“So 90-minute time blocks. You make a reservation online or over the phone.”
Fitness equipment has been spread out along with hand sanitizer and disinfectant. The locker rooms and showers are closed for now.
Group classes will be online only for the first phase of the reopening.
“What we’re seeing across the country as far as YMCAs are concerned, the first week is about 20% of what they would have normally seen pre-COVID. Then it has been ramping up about 5% each additional week so we anticipate something similar,” said Doss.
