LIVE: Governor to discuss timeline for lifting quarantine on inter-island travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss his timeline for lifting a 14-day, mandatory quarantine for inter-island travelers.
The governor is set to speak at Honolulu’s airport and will be joined by members of his cabinet, state lawmakers, and Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.
A growing number of business leaders and others, including Lt. Gov. Josh Green, have called on the governor to lift inter-island quarantine as the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low.
Meanwhile, the governor has previously announced he plans to extend the quarantine for mainland and international travelers beyond June 30. It’s not yet clear when it might be lifted.
