Kauai officials close off beach in Kekaha due to apparent shark bite

KEKAHA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Kauai have closed off Davidsons Beach in Kekaha due to an apparent shark bite on Monday morning.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., officials said.
Ocean Safety said a male resident was surfing in the area when he was bit by what appeared to be a tiger shark.
He suffered injuries to his right hand and was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital.
Officials have posted “shark sighted” and “no swimming” signs at Davidsons Beach until further notice.
This story will be updated.
