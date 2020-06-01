Ige ‘disappointed’ in Trump’s response to protests, riots in wake of Minnesota killing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a press conference in Honolulu on Monday, Gov. David Ige told reporters he was ‘disappointed’ with the way President Donald Trump was responding to ongoing protests that began across the country last week after an unarmed black man was killed in Minneapolis while he was in police custody.
Thousands of Americans took to the streets in cities across the country on Monday in what was the seventh consecutive day of protests over the killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd.
The man’s family said earlier in the day that an independent medical examiner had determined he had been killed by asphyxiation. Video of the incident shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and laying in the street.
Chauvin and three other police officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, and Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
While many of the demonstrations in the days since Floyd’s death against racial discrimination and police brutality have been peaceful, there has also been widespread rioting and looting.
In Minnesota, shops were damaged and ransacked. A Minneapolis police precinct was seized and set on fire. CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta was vandalized, as were storefronts and buildings and museums and churches across the country.
During a call with the nation’s governors on Monday morning, President Trump was focused only on the violence, paying little attention to the peaceful protests and the police-involved incidents that had provoked them, according to Gov. Ige.
“There was no acknowledgement of the grievances that we’ve lived with all across the country in addressing the racial discrimination and mistreatment of our minorities,” said Gov. Ige. “I think universally we were extremely disappointed at the words that we heard from the president.”
Gov. Ige, who said he was ‘horrified by the tragic death’ of George Floyd, told reporters that he and the other governors had hoped President Trump would send a message of unity ― even as protests were gearing up for another day of demonstrations.
"The president seemed more interested in arming up and taking action and dominating the situation,” said Gov. Ige, a stance the president himself reiterated at a press conference at the White House on Monday afternoon.
“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” said President Trump. “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”
When a fellow governor ― believed to be Illinois Democratic Gov. J. B. Pritzker ― suggested that the nation needed a calming and restorative message from the White House, Gov. Ige said the president abruptly ended the call.
“I think all the governors on the call truly feel like this is a time for our nation to come together,” Gov. Ige said. “And certainly governors and mayors are committed to providing that leadership in our communities in a way that we can recognize the true peaceful demonstrations and show of support to forcefully and expeditiously address the grievances that we see across the country.”
With regard to the President’s call for military intervention, Gov. Ige said it was not necessary here as protests have been peaceful.
“I don’t believe that we would see department of defense personnel: Army, Navy, Coast Guard taking action without cooperation with myself and all of the county mayors. Regardless of what the President says.”
Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said specific provisions need to be activated for that to happen and Connors didn’t see that happening, “We are different from every other state,” Connors said, “What we have seen is a demonstrative commitment to peaceful expression and we have seen a demonstrative commitment on the side of law enforcement as well as those who want to express themselves. Every one is taking responsibility.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.