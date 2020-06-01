Forecast: Light winds moving in with large swell ahead

Surf along south facing shores will remain slightly elevated through Monday as a series of southerly swells move through the area. A larger south swell is expected to fill in Monday night, peak during the late Tuesday through Wednesday time period, then lower gradually Thursday through Friday. A High Surf Advisory will likely be needed along south facing shores of all islands. A smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive by the weekend. A series of small north and northwest swells are on tap through most of the week, keeping surf above summertime flatness levels.