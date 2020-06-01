Forecast: Light winds moving in with large swell ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will decrease over the next few days as high pressure to our north drifts eastward.
Showers will begin to increase as moisture from an old front rides in with the weakening trades.
Breezy trade wind weather will return during the second half of the week, with scattered showers focused over windward and mauka areas and generally dry weather expected over most leeward locations.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain slightly elevated through Monday as a series of southerly swells move through the area.
A larger south swell is expected to fill in Monday night, peak during the late Tuesday through Wednesday time period, then lower gradually Thursday through Friday. A high surf advisory will likely be needed along south-facing shores of all islands.
A smaller long-period south swell is expected to arrive by the weekend.
A series of small north and northwest swells are on tap through most of the week, keeping surf above summertime flatness levels.
