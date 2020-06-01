Candlelight vigil among ways Hawaii shows support for Black Lives Matter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While overnight curfews are in place for major cities across the U.S. mainland to curb looting and violence, Hawaii continued peaceful demonstrations for racial equality.
On Sunday evening, dozens showed up at Magic Island for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of racial injustice, particularly George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, a woman who was killed in her home by Kentucky police in March.
The vigil was anything but a rowdy protest as organizers hoped it would provide a space for reflection, comfort, and healing.
There was singing, memorials, and messages shared during the event. Participants say even if Hawaii is thousands of miles away from the most intense violence, the pain is felt everyday.
“We are connected to those folks even though we might not deal with the same things they do day-to-day. We as black people are inheritors of violence and have these own stories in our families and have had run-ins with police. I certainly have,” Emi Glenn, Executive Director of the Popolo Project said.
"It was really important for us that we can show our community here that we all are still feeling that pain and we all are going to rise, " Amy Benson, owner of Planes and Champagne, added.
Earlier in the day, attendees took part in a beach cleanup.
In a tweet Monday, Honolulu police said they were thankful to serve a community that lives aloha.
The vigil was just one of many other events this past weekend surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.
More vocal protests took place just a day earlier on Saturday. Hundreds of people showed up and spilled onto Ala Moana Boulevard near Piikoi as HPD kept a close watch.
Peaceful protests also took place in Kapolei, on Maui and on Hawaii Island.
Another march for justice is planned for June 6 at Magic Island Beach Park. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring signs.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.