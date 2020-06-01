On the Big Island, you can now go out for a haircut, a workout and a nice meal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Salons, gyms and dine-in eating at restaurants are now open on the Big Island for the first time since March.
At Hawaiian Style Cafe in Hilo, the portions are big ― like always.
And so is the relief that business can resume in this “new normal.”
“I’m excited. I’m excited to see everybody come back, See the locals, see the familiar faces that I haven’t seen for quite some time now," said Halen Tanimoto, of the cafe.
The restaurant is now seating customers in every other booth.
There are barriers for social distancing, new markings on the floor and the staff all wear masks.
Over at Ken’s House of Pancakes, for now it’s just the crew enjoying the food on a break between cleaning. The Hilo staple won’t be ready for its loyal patrons until Friday.
Debra Ching Maiava, general manager of the eatery, said the goal is to make sure diners feel safe.
“We hope that we accomplish that," she said.
Transformations Personal Training Studio is helping clients work off any extra quarantine calories.
The gym was about to hold its grand opening in March ― then the shutdown happened.
“Two months is a really, really long time to have your business shut down," said Heather Rosario.
Now clients are back for one-on-one training.
“When they get here we do a thermal check at the door, and then go to our two hand-washing stations. They know already to stay the 6 feet apart.”
But perhaps the most in-demand businesses right now are salons and barbershops.
Natural Beauty Hilo has partitions, staggered schedules, temperature checks and masks are mandatory.
But no client is complaining.
“I have my entire month booked up," said Saige Tarring. "It’s good. It’s good to feel that they want to come back.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.