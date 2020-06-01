Heads up, shoppers! Aloha Stadium swap meet to reopen June 13

By HNN Staff | June 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM HST - Updated June 1 at 4:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium swap meet will reopen June 13.

The marketplace has been shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers said initial operations will be limited to Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Admission is free.

The swap meet will be closed on Wednesdays.

Face coverings will be required for all individuals over the age of 2 while on stadium property.

Additionally, shoppers will be expected to maintain 6-foot physical distancing from others and to adhere to the one-way directional signage throughout the swap meet.

