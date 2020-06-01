Heads up, shoppers! Aloha Stadium swap meet to reopen June 13

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium swap meet will reopen June 13.
The marketplace has been shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.
Organizers said initial operations will be limited to Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The swap meet will be closed on Wednesdays.
Face coverings will be required for all individuals over the age of 2 while on stadium property.
Additionally, shoppers will be expected to maintain 6-foot physical distancing from others and to adhere to the one-way directional signage throughout the swap meet.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.