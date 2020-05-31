Reservoir cleaning to impact residents living along Hawaii Loa Ridge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heads up for folks living along Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Starting Monday, the Board of Water Supply will shut off service while crews clean the reservoir located on Pu’uikena Drive.
BWS asks those living on Maono Loop and Moaniala Street to use water for essential needs only.
A pump which will be run overnight may lead to increased noise for those closest to the reservoir.
“After the work is completed, customers may experience an elevated chlorine taste in the water. The elevated levels are not harmful and the water will be safe to drink,” BWS said.
They added the work is related to a May 18 water system issue that impacted Kalani Iki and Waialae Iki.
