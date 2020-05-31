Decreasing trade winds, increasing chance of showers to start the new month

Our spell of dry trade wind weather is coming to an end as an old frontal band moves in and produces more showers for windward and mauka areas, with the wettest weather expected Monday night through Tuesday night. Trade winds will also ease up a bit, and could become light enough Tuesday to allow for afternoon sea breezes. The lighter winds and increased moisture may also make it feel a bit warmer, but the trades should become locally breezy by Wednesday afternoon into the weekend, along with more typical shower activity.
At the beach, surf along south-facing shores will be a little higher than normal Monday ahead of a larger and longer-period swell Monday night. This swell is forecast to peak late Tuesday through Wednesday and could reach high surf advisory levels before gradually declining Thursday and Friday. There’s a series of small north and northwest swells through the week that should keep things from going completely flat, while surf along east shores will remain small until the trades build back up during the latter half of the week.
