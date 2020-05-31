Decreasing trade winds, increasing chance of showers to start the new month

Our spell of dry trade wind weather is coming to an end as an old frontal band moves in and produces more showers for windward and mauka areas, with the wettest weather expected Monday night through Tuesday night. Trade winds will also ease up a bit, and could become light enough Tuesday to allow for afternoon sea breezes. The lighter winds and increased moisture may also make it feel a bit warmer, but the trades should become locally breezy by Wednesday afternoon into the weekend, along with more typical shower activity.