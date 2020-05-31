Community leaders have a stern warning for beach partygoers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Shore stakeholders are sending a message regarding recent illegal parties at Waimea Bay and Kaena Point.
The group that included city and state lawmakers as well as the neighborhood board gathered at Haleiwa Beach Park Saturday.
They voiced their concerns about the large gatherings that took place over Memorial Day weekend, leaving the beaches littered with rubbish. They also addressed information on social media suggesting future events are being organized.
“There’s ongoing investigations, but looking towards the future, we just wanted to share the message loud and clear that the city will be moving forward on enforcement should this ever happen again,” Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi said.
The Army is investigating claims service members were involved in two large beach parties.
The 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks and U.S. Army Hawaii say they are working with law enforcement.
“We’re aware of the allegations and that’s why we opened the inquiry into the matter. Any potential punishment that could result as a result of the inquiry, that will be up to the commander,” Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark said.
Large gatherings aren’t allowed under the state’s emergency orders.
