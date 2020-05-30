Volunteers continue urgent search for missing 74-year-old

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Urgency is intensifying in the search for missing 74-year-old Bob Walker.
Dozens of hikers spent the weekend at the Pupukea trail head on Wilinau Road looking for him.
Organizers of the search party continue to put out new fliers with calls for help from the community. In their latest flier, they asked for experienced hikers and high angle rope climbers to help with searching steep terrain.
Walker, a grandfather who has dementia, vanished on May 13. He was reportedly last seen with golf clubs near the the Pupukea Paumalu Trail.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call 674-7040.
