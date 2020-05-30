Dry weekend weather, but more showers on the horizon

Mostly dry trade wind weather is expected to hold through Monday before an old frontal boundary increases the chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the showers will be for the usual windward and mauka areas. Trades will slow down slightly on Monday and then pick up speed once again toward the end of the week.
Get ready for some south shore surf! Waves will be a bit higher than average for Sunday, then a new swell will gradually build Monday through Wednesday and could peak near the eight-foot high surf advisory threshold. All other shores will remain on the small side, but there will be a few small north-northwest swells coming in.
