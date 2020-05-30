‘Aloha In Motion’ parade brings smiles to elderly Kauai Care Center residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elderly residents at a care center on Kauai got a pleasant surprise from family members earlier this week.
The Kauai Care Center hosted an “Aloha In Motion Drive-by Parade" Thursday morning.
With visitor restrictions in place to protect residents, center administrators organized the parade to give residents a chance to see loved ones from a safe distance.
Like so many other similar events around Hawaii, the parade was a big success. Upwards of 30 vehicles lined up to honk and wave and show off signs spreading messages of love and aloha.
“It was really an amazing event,” center administrator Brandi Hori-Moses said. “The residents were so thrilled, so happy. You know tears of joy and the happiness that they got to feel, just for a moment, that really brightened their day.”
The parade was a bright moment in the week of the senior citizens who have been distant from their families for months.
“They’re at the time in there lives where this is where we bring the quality to living and their independence to life. So we wanted to make sure they still have that connection even though it had to be 6 feet apart.”
The center is working on plans for a similar event some time next month.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.