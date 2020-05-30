All Oahu skate parks but 1 reopen, exciting skaters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu skaters can finally shred some bowls again. All but one of the island’s skate parks reopened Friday.
A crowd of youngsters were back out zooming around Manana Park in Pearl City. Many of them have been limited to their neighborhoods during the closure of city parks and facilities to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Glad to be back here. It’s a lot of fun having a skate park,” two young skaters said. “All the tricks we’ve been working on, we can get back to polishing them up.”
The only skate park that didn’t reopen was in Kapolei as the city is working to expand and improve it.
City officials said the face lift of the park was designed with input from the Hawai‘i Skatepark Association. Crews are installing various rails, walls, stairs, and banks for skaters. LED security lighting is also being put into place.
The park is expected to double in size once the work is completed by the end of the year.
Improvements are costing the city $900,000.
