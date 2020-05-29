Winds drop off briefly and tracking passing showers due to an old front

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy first day of June! Hurricane season starts on this Monday in the Central Pacific. Cyclone activity for the Central Pacific is forecast to be near to below average with 2-6 cyclones expected. Over the Eastern Pacific, the first named storm of the season developed over the weekend. It has since dissipated but its remnants has crossed over Central America and now it may become another storm in the Atlantic as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. If it is a named storm, it would be Cristobal and it possible could impact the southern states with tropical moisture. It is just a reminder for us here at home to be prepared, especially when the ocean waters warm in months ahead.