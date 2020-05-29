Winds drop off briefly and tracking passing showers due to an old front

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy first day of June! Hurricane season starts on this Monday in the Central Pacific. Cyclone activity for the Central Pacific is forecast to be near to below average with 2-6 cyclones expected. Over the Eastern Pacific, the first named storm of the season developed over the weekend. It has since dissipated but its remnants has crossed over Central America and now it may become another storm in the Atlantic as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. If it is a named storm, it would be Cristobal and it possible could impact the southern states with tropical moisture. It is just a reminder for us here at home to be prepared, especially when the ocean waters warm in months ahead.
As far as weather now, our breezy trades will decrease over the next few days as high pressure to our north drifts eastward. Showers will begin to increase as moisture from an old front rides in with the weakening trades. This could be in our window by Tuesday.
Breezy trade wind weather will return during the second half of the week, with scattered showers focused over windward and mauka areas and generally dry weather expected over most leeward locations.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores will remain slightly elevated through Monday evening as a series of southerly swells move through the area. A larger south swell is expected to fill in Monday night, peak during the late Tuesday through Wednesday time period, then lower gradually Thursday through Friday. A High Surf Advisory will likely be needed along south facing shores of all islands. A smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive by the weekend. A series of small north and northwest swells are on tap through most of the week, keeping surf above summertime flatness levels.
