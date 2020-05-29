Wet ‘n’ Wild prepares to welcome back guests with new safety measures in place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The next stage of reopening Hawaii is set to take hold as more medium-risk businesses and facilities prepare to welcome back patrons, including the state’s only private water park.
“We’re doing a lot of final water balancing over the last 24 hours. It’s ready to go. We had a lot of cosmetic things and landscaping and touching up that we wanted to do throughout the park,” said Wet 'n’ Wild General Manager Jerry Pupillo.
They've kept water and chemicals in the pools and water rides in the 25-acre park since the last visitors on March 16. The Centers for Disease Control has said proper chlorine levels can kill the coronavirus.
Wet 'n' Wild also has the familiar 6-foot markings on the pavement to promote social distancing and staff will monitor the number of people in the pools. The park itself will initially allow a maximum of 3,000 people (half the usual number).
“We believe that we’re going to have a turnout, but we don’t think that it’s going to be something we can’t manage. And if it is, we’ll be prepared to offer incentives for those people to come back on another day,” Pupillo added.
The park will resume normal hours starting Friday and in appreciation for frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis, June will be COVID-19 “Frontline Appreciation Month."
Grocery and drugstore workers, gas station attendants, first responders, teachers, and hospital workers will receive free admission throughout the month of June. Those workers will need their work ID at the entry gate.
For more information on Wet 'n' Wild’s new policies and upcoming events, click here to visit the water park’s website.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.