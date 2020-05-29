Ruling means Missouri’s last abortion clinic stays open

The state refused to renew the license for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic in June 2019, after an investigation turned up four instances of what the state called “failed abortions.” Planned Parenthood officials contend the state “cherry-picked” a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of otherwise successful abortions. They have accused the state of using the licensing process as a tool to end abortions in Missouri, a conservative state with a decidedly anti-abortion governor in Republican Mike Parson.