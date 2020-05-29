Public swimming pools to reopen on Oahu next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s public swimming pools will reopen again on June 5, but ― as with nearly everything else that’s begun to reopen over the last few weeks ― things will operate a little differently once people are allowed back in the water.
For starters, the pools will only be open for lap swimming; all other types of recreational pool use are still temporarily not allowed.
Parks department authorities say that pool use will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and anyone using the pools will need to wear face coverings when entering or leaving the facility, but you won’t need to wear them while you swim.
Some pools are going to change the layout of their swim lanes to make sure there is six feet between swimmers, and users will be limited to one-hour of access at a time, unless there are no other swimmers waiting to use the pools.
“While our healthcare officials have determined that pools are relatively safe concerning the spread of COVID-19, we still want to be cautious and keep public health as our top priority,” said Michele Nekota, director of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “The procedures for pool usage are modeled after how we regulate other high demand facilities, such as tennis courts, so we appreciate pool users as they adapt to these new procedures.”
City officials are also looking to hire additional lifeguards and staff members, and interested applicants should call the respective pool facility for which they’d like to apply.
