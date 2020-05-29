Henry Kapono kicks off ‘Virtually Live,’ a Facebook concert series from HNN and Blue Note Hawaii

Henry Kapono kicks off ‘Virtually Live,’ a Facebook concert series from HNN and Blue Note Hawaii
Henry Kapono performs in concert at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM HST - Updated May 29 at 3:32 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has partnered with Blue Note Hawaii to present Virtually Live, a concert series featuring local entertainers at one of Hawaii’s favorite concert venues.

For the next ten weeks, a local musician or group of musicians will play a full concert set at 6 p.m. that will be streamed on both the Hawaii News Now Facebook page and the Blue Note Hawaii Facebook page.

The very first episode, which airs Saturday at 6 p.m., features Henry Kapono and friends playing your favorite hits.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.