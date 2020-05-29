Hawaii man who fought COVID-19 discharged after two months in hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After spending nearly two months in the hospital, a Waikiki bartender who was on a ventilator while battling the novel coronavirus was discharged from Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center on Friday.
Coby Torda threw up a shaka as he was wheeled into the lobby, where dozens of family, friends and healthcare workers greeted him with cheers.
Torda was holding up a sign of his own with a cartoon drawing of himself and his husband, Scotty Stapes, that said, 'thank you’ several times.
Torda has spent 69 days in the hospital. Much of that time, was spent in a medically-induced coma and developed secondary pneumonia from the endotracheal tube that was helping to keep him alive.
He woke up earlier this month but was unable to speak for days, Torda instead posted a selfie to his Instagram account to let friends and family members know that he was alright.
Torda celebrated turning 38 years old in his hospital bed with healthcare workers who delivered balloons, flowers and a banner from loved ones who sent birthday greetings via videos.
Stanley Nakamura, a bartender who works with Torda, said he has not seen his friend in months, “It was just so emotional for everybody,"
Torda has lost more than 80 pounds and has been doing intense physical therapy to regain his strength. He also has a respiratory therapist to help with his speech after so long with the tube.
As he left the hospital in the backseat of the car, he said to the Hawaii News Now camera, “Thank you guys. Mahalo.” Torda also said he was happy to be going home.
His mother, Peggy Torda, said the family is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of aloha from the community.
Peggy and Stapes both contracted the virus too but were able to recover at home.
