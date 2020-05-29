Hawaii Labor Department investigating scammers capitalizing on unemployment claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say across the nation, the government has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to scammers who are using other people's personal information to file fake unemployment claims.
It's happening in Hawaii as well.
"Seven active cases in our UI program, a couple in PUA that we're tracking down as well,” said Scott Murakami, the state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director.
Murakami said the Secret Service notified them about the “Scattered Canary,” a fraud ring from Nigeria that is capitalizing on the recent flood of unemployment claims.
“A much as we’re trying to get payments out as quickly as possible, there were certain things we just couldn’t do because it would have compromised the trust,” Murakami said.
As of Thursday, more than 253,000 and unemployment claims have been filed in Hawaii.
The scammers apply using people’s stolen personal information.
Most of it is available online.
“The scammers, the bad guys, have access to our personal information. Where they get that information? There’s thousands, if not millions, of places where they can get it legally and illegally,” said cyber crimes expert Chris Duque.
He warns those filing to make sure you have a secured connection and to verify the website.
"I prefer not to use my phone or any mobile device for something as important as transferring personal information like social security number, bank accounts. I rather use my desktop computer that’s hooked up by wire to the router because hackers can hack the WiFi. They can hack our phone,” Duque said.
“We’ve always been vigilant in maintaining it. That doesn’t mean people don’t come through and we catch every one,” Murakami said.
If you want to report a questionable claim, call 586-8947.
