Forecast: Pleasant conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds with mainly windward showers are expected through the weekend. Increasing shower coverage is possible early next week as enhanced moisture rides in with the trades.Increasing showers are expected sometime early next week as remnant moisture from an old frontal boundary rides in with the trade winds. There are still some uncertainty with the timing of the moisture, but the latest guidance is suggesting around Monday night.