Forecast: Pleasant conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds with mainly windward showers are expected through the weekend.
Increasing shower coverage is possible early next week as enhanced moisture rides in with the trades. Increasing showers are expected sometime early next week as remnant moisture from an old frontal boundary rides in with the trade winds. There’s still some uncertainty with the timing of the moisture, but the latest guidance is suggesting around Monday night.
A series of swells from the southern hemisphere will maintain moderate surf along south-facing shores through the weekend.
A large south swell building early next week could produce surf above the high surf advisory level by Wednesday.
A small north swell will build Saturday, then fade out on Sunday.
A small northwest swell is expected through mid-week.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain quite small.
