Forecast: Nice conditions for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conditions will be mostly clear and dry through the weekend with only limited showers riding in on moderate to breezy trade winds, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s and lows in the lower 70′s. We’re not expecting an increase in showers until around the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame, when moisture from an old frontal boundary moves through the island chain.
Surf will be rising a little bit for north and west shores, with chest-high sets possible. South shores will have moderate surf heights, with the chance for a larger swell producing advisory-level surf by Wednesday. Surf along east shores will remain on the small side.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.